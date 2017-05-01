Poster Image For Mobiles

Making Cryptocurrencies Spendable Anytime Anywhere




"A recurring challenge for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is how to make them work in the real world."

- -

WHITEPAPER TenX App

USE YOUR BLOCKCHAIN ASSETS IN REAL-LIFE

The TenX wallet and the TenX card have been tested by well-known figures in the industry with payments in 50 countries across the world. The TenX iOS wallet and WebApp will be available to the public soon.

DOWNLOAD TenX
Background Image
Token holder incentive

0.5% Rewards
to the TenX Token Holder

For every transaction the token holder receives rewards (ETH).
Join the revolution.

WhitePaper
Background Image
Card holder incentive

0.1% Rewards
to the TenX Card Holder

Card holder receives 0.1% rewards (PAY).
Start the TenX wallet now.

DOWNLOAD TenX

MULTI-BLOCKCHAIN
ASSET SUPPORT

TenX supports blockchain assets across multiple blockchains. TenX currently supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum ERC20 Tokens (DGX, REP, TRUST,ANT, etc.), Dash - many more are coming.

bitcoin BITCOIN
ethereum ETHEREUM
erc20 token ERC20
dash DASH

App Screenshot

DECENTRALIZED SECURITY
SMART CONTRACT (DSS)

You are the holder of the DSS key and in full control of your funds. You can fine tune your security settings at anytime with the smart contracts. From spending limits, Daily Limits, Portfolio Spending, Widthdrawal setting etc.

App Screenshot

PAYMENT PLATFORM
FOR BLOCKCHAIN ASSETS

The platform connects assets and businesses on blockchains to the real-world in a decentralized manner. Developers can develop security smart contract modules, businesses can connect their users and usecase to real-world payments.

App Screenshot
background image

Get latest news about TenX Wallet



REAL-TIME RATE
TRANSPARENT RATE

What you see is exactly what you get. No complicated fees. Use blockchain assets with the same convenience like your local currency. The minimum fee lets you spend your assets with your mind at ease whether locally or when you are abroad.

Click here for Fee details

0%

Spending and exchange fee

WALLET AND TEN X CARD
READY TO GO!

The TenX wallet and the TenX card have been tested by well-known figures in the industry with payments in 50 countries across the world. The TenX iOS wallet and WebApp will be available to the public by the end of July.

DOWNLOAD TenX
Poster Image For Mobiles
COMIT NETWORK

BUILDING ON

COMIT NETWORK

Where every blockchain is connected.
The TenX Payment Platform is powered by the Cryptographically-secure Off-chain Multi-asset Instant Transaction (COMIT) network. This allows decentralised real-time instant cross-blockchain assets transactions.

COMIT.NETWORK
Background Image
Blockchain Payment

CONNECTING BLOCKCHAINS TO THE REAL WORLD

TenX connects your blockchain assets for everyday use. TenX’s debit card and banking licence will allow us to be a hub for the blockchain ecosystem to connect for real-world use cases.

TENX WHITEPAPER
Background Image
blockchain Interoperability

INTERCHAIN - A NETWORK OF BLOCKCHAINS

COMIT is a protocol where every blockchain is connected. It is an off-chain transaction protocol that allows the blockchain ecosystem to scale even further and be more inclusive.

COMIT NETWORK

TenX Team

Our team has a wide experience in deep tech, AI, blockchain R&D, marketing and business operations
We are proud to have the support and trust of various industry leaders i.e. PayPal, DBS Blockchain and Citi Mobile Challenge.

Team Member
Toby Hoenisch
Co-Founder & CEO
Team Member
Michael Sperk
Co-Founder & CTO
Team Member
Paul Kitti.
Co-Founder & COO
Team Member
Julian Hosp
Co-Founder & CVO
Team Member
Warren Goh
COO
Team Member
Bettina Schmidt
CHO
Team Member
Chris Miess
Financial Advisor

Our Investors

  • Fenbushi Capital
  • ICH Capital
Team Member

Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum & Fenbushi Venture Fund

Vitalik Buterin is a programmer, writer, founder of Ethereum, the decentralized web 3.0 publishing platform and co-founder of Bitcoin Magazine. In 2014, Buterin won the World Technology Award for the co-creation and invention of Ethereum.

Team Member

Bo Shen

Fenbushi Venture Fund

Bo Shen cofounded Invictus Innovations Incorporated, the team behind BitShares. He is also a veteran of the traditional financial industry, accumulating 12 years of senior management in brokerages, hedge funds and investment banks.

Team Member

David Lee

Angel Investor, Professor and Entrepreneur

Founder of many companies including Left Coast, LiBai and Ferrell Group. Founding investor in ZCash, Qtum, blockchain companies and cryptocurrencies.

Support From The Industry

  • CitiBank
  • CitiBank

As Seen On

nasdaq
Inc.Magazine
ibtimes
cointelegraph
TenX
ethnews
TenX
newsbtc
Te3nX Token Sale

"TenX has figured out how to solve one of the biggest problems for people that are involved in cryptocurrency -- actually spending the currency."

- -

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY