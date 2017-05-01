Making Cryptocurrencies Spendable Anytime Anywhere
"A recurring challenge for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is how to make them work in the real world."
WHITEPAPER TenX App
USE YOUR BLOCKCHAIN ASSETS IN REAL-LIFE
The TenX wallet and the TenX card have been tested by well-known figures in the industry with payments in 50 countries across the world. The TenX iOS wallet and WebApp will be available to the public soon.DOWNLOAD TenX
0.5% Rewards
to the TenX Token Holder
For every transaction the token holder receives rewards (ETH).
0.1% Rewards
to the TenX Card Holder
Card holder receives 0.1% rewards (PAY).
MULTI-BLOCKCHAIN
ASSET SUPPORT
TenX supports blockchain assets across multiple blockchains. TenX currently supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum ERC20 Tokens (DGX, REP, TRUST,ANT, etc.), Dash - many more are coming.
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
ERC20
DASH
DECENTRALIZED SECURITY
SMART CONTRACT (DSS)
You are the holder of the DSS key and in full control of your funds. You can fine tune your security settings at anytime with the smart contracts. From spending limits, Daily Limits, Portfolio Spending, Widthdrawal setting etc.
PAYMENT PLATFORM
FOR BLOCKCHAIN ASSETS
The platform connects assets and businesses on blockchains to the real-world in a decentralized manner. Developers can develop security smart contract modules, businesses can connect their users and usecase to real-world payments.
REAL-TIME RATE
TRANSPARENT RATE
What you see is exactly what you get. No complicated fees. Use blockchain assets with the same convenience like your local currency. The minimum fee lets you spend your assets with your mind at ease whether locally or when you are abroad.Click here for Fee details
0%
Spending and exchange fee
WALLET AND TEN X CARD
BUILDING ON
COMIT NETWORK
Where every blockchain is connected.
The TenX Payment Platform is powered by the Cryptographically-secure Off-chain Multi-asset Instant Transaction (COMIT) network. This allows decentralised real-time instant cross-blockchain assets transactions.
CONNECTING BLOCKCHAINS TO THE REAL WORLD
TenX connects your blockchain assets for everyday use. TenX’s debit card and banking licence will allow us to be a hub for the blockchain ecosystem to connect for real-world use cases.TENX WHITEPAPER
INTERCHAIN - A NETWORK OF BLOCKCHAINS
COMIT is a protocol where every blockchain is connected. It is an off-chain transaction protocol that allows the blockchain ecosystem to scale even further and be more inclusive.COMIT NETWORK
TenX Team
Our team has a wide experience in deep tech, AI, blockchain R&D, marketing and business operations
We are proud to have the support and trust of various industry leaders i.e. PayPal, DBS Blockchain and Citi Mobile Challenge.
Toby HoenischCo-Founder & CEO
Michael SperkCo-Founder & CTO
Paul Kitti.Co-Founder & COO
Julian HospCo-Founder & CVO
Warren GohCOO
Bettina SchmidtCHO
Chris MiessFinancial Advisor
Our Investors
Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum & Fenbushi Venture Fund
Vitalik Buterin is a programmer, writer, founder of Ethereum, the decentralized web 3.0 publishing platform and co-founder of Bitcoin Magazine. In 2014, Buterin won the World Technology Award for the co-creation and invention of Ethereum.
Bo Shen
Fenbushi Venture Fund
Bo Shen cofounded Invictus Innovations Incorporated, the team behind BitShares. He is also a veteran of the traditional financial industry, accumulating 12 years of senior management in brokerages, hedge funds and investment banks.
David Lee
Angel Investor, Professor and Entrepreneur
Founder of many companies including Left Coast, LiBai and Ferrell Group. Founding investor in ZCash, Qtum, blockchain companies and cryptocurrencies.
"TenX has figured out how to solve one of the biggest problems for people that are involved in cryptocurrency -- actually spending the currency."